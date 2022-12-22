Security Council condemns Myanmar junta

Historic UN vote comes as Thailand prepares to hold informal talks with selected Asean members

Members of the UN Security Council gather to discuss Myanmar at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday. (AFP Photo)

The United Nations Security Council has called for the Myanmar military junta to release Aung San Suu Kyi as it adopted its first-ever resolution on the situation in the turmoil-ridden country.

The resolution received 12 votes in favour while China, Russia and In did abstained.

The vote came as Thailand prepared to hold an informal meeting on Thursday among selected Asean representatives, including the Myanmar junta’s foreign minister, to discuss the situation in the neighbouring country.

The 15-member Security Council has been split on Myanmar for decades and was previously only able to agree on formal statements about the country, which has been under military rule since February 2021.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 77, has been a prisoner since the army toppled her government almost two years ago and violently cracked down on dissent.

Wednesday’s resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners” including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint.

It also demands “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.

The adoption marked a moment of relative Council unity in a year in which divisions have been heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Any opportunity for the Security Council to speak with one strong, united voice on any issue and especially on Myanmar would be much welcomed,” a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said ahead of the vote.

While permanent members China and Russia abstained, they opted not to wield their vetoes following amendments to the wording.

Diplomats said the only existing Security Council resolution regarding Myanmar was the one the UN passed in 1948 approving the membership of Burma, as the country was known then, in the world body.

In 2008, the council failed to adopt a draft resolution on Myanmar after Beijing and Moscow cast vetoes.

Britain began circulating a draft text of Wednesday’s resolution in September. Several amendments were made to ensure its passage, UN watchers say.

Several members also objected to a provision requesting the UN secretary-general to report to the council on the situation in Myanmar every 60 days.

Instead, the resolution calls for the secretary-general or his envoy to report back by March 15, 2023 in coordination with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Asean has so far led diplomatic efforts to resolve the turmoil that has gripped Myanmar since the military seized power in February last year.

However, there has been little progress on a “five-point consensus” agreed with the junta in April 2021, with the regional bloc struggling to come up with ways to enforce it.

Cambodia’s foreign ministry said Prak Sokhonn, its top diplomat and the Asean special envoy to Myanmar, would participate in Thursday’s meeting in Bangkok at the request of his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai.

“During the informal consultation, the participants are expected to have a frank and candid deliberation on how to accelerate the progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar,” the ministry said in a statement.

A Thai government source told AFP that the junta’s foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, would attend the meeting. It would be his first known trip abroad since visiting China in March.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a request for comment.

There was no indication which other members of the 10-country Asean bloc would attend.