Malaysia landslide death toll reaches 31 as search ends: Bernama

Rescuers in Malaysia recovered the body of the last unaccounted person in a landslide that struck a campsite, leaving the final death toll at 31, Bernama reported.

The landslide in the state of Selangor occurred in the early hours of Dec 16. There were 61 survivors of 92 people involved in the incident, the news agency said.