Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Higher taxes for Russians who left country: Duma speaker
World

Higher taxes for Russians who left country: Duma speaker

published : 25 Dec 2022 at 15:05

writer: Reuters

A view of the State Duma building, the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, in central Moscow on Oct 27, 2022. (AFP photo)
A view of the State Duma building, the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, in central Moscow on Oct 27, 2022. (AFP photo)

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma, said the Russian lower house of parliament was preparing a law to introduce higher taxation for people who have left the country, as many have since the war in Ukraine began in February.

"It is right to cancel preferences for those who have left the Russian Federation and to introduce an increased tax rate for them," Volodin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"We are working on appropriate changes to the legislation."

The number of Russians who have left since the start of the war is unclear.

By early October, some local media had reported that as many as 700,000 had fled following the September announcement of a mobilisation drive to call up as many as 300,000 to fight. The government rejected that figure at the time.

Russia's 13% personal income tax is deducted automatically by domestic employers. Russians working abroad who are Russian tax residents must pay the tax independently, according to the Federal Tax Service of Russia.

"It's completely understandable why they fled," Volodin said. "Those who realized that they had made a mistake have already returned. The rest should understand: the vast majority of society does not support their act and believes that they betrayed their country, relatives and friends." 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Higher taxes for Russians who left country: Duma speaker

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma, said the Russian lower house of parliament was preparing a law to introduce higher taxation for people who have left the country, as many have since the war in Ukraine began in February.

15:05
Thailand

'Your captain speaking'

The skipper of sunken navy warship HTMS Sukhothai sends a message to missing crewmen as the search and rescue operation enters a seventh day.

14:29
Thailand

Electricity stolen for bitcoin mining in Buri Ram

BURI RAM: Police on Sunday searched a commercial building in Nang Rong district where electricity was suspected to have been stolen to operate bitcoin mining.

13:52