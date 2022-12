S. Korea military apologises for not shooting down N. Korean drones

published : 27 Dec 2022 at 14:23 writer: Reuters

0





A US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber (top), a US Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft (top right) and four South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets fly over South Korea during a joint air drill after North Korea claimed it held a successful test launch of a spy satellite. (Photo by Handout / South Korean Defence Ministry / AFP) SEOUL: South Korea's military on Tuesday apologised for its failure to shoot down North Korean drones which crossed into the South's airspace a day earlier, pledging to secure anti-drone strike capabilities.

0





0

TRENDING

Do you like the content of this article?