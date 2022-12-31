Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Xi calls for unity in Covid battle
World

Xi calls for unity in Covid battle

In first public comments since curbs were axed, Chinese leader says 'new phase' is under way

published : 31 Dec 2022 at 19:37

People cross a road in Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first discovered three years ago, on New Year’s Eve. (Photo: Reuters)
People cross a road in Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first discovered three years ago, on New Year’s Eve. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first public comments on Covid-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and ditched its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing.

In a televised speech to mark the New Year, Xi said China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against Covid-19, and that its policies were “optimised” when the situation and time so required.

“Since the outbreak of the epidemic … the majority of cadres and masses, especially medical personnel, grassroots workers braved hardships and courageously perserved,” Xi said.

“At present, the epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the light of hope is just in front of us. Let’s work harder, persistence means victory, and unity means victory.”

Beijing earlier this month scrapped its signature zero-Covid approach based on mass testing, centralised quarantine and lockdowns — which it had maintained for almost three years.

The policy switch has led to a wave of tens of millions of infections across the country, a further drop in economic activity and international concern, with Britain and France becoming the latest countries to impose curbs on travellers from China.

China’s decision to abandon the zero-Covid policy aligned it with a world that has largely reopened to live with the virus.

The step followed unprecedented public protests over the policy championed by Xi, marking the strongest show of public defiance in his decade-old presidency and coinciding with grim growth figures for China’s $17-trillion economy. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

1,900-passenger cruise ship calls at Samui

SURAT THANI: Another cruise ship with more than 1,900 passengers arrived at Koh Samui for a one-day visit on Saturday, as a local tourism business leader predicted 4 billion baht in tourist spending over the New Year holiday.

19:49
World

Xi calls for unity in Covid battle

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first public comments on Covid-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and ditched its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing.

19:37
World

Lao lawmakers choose new PM

The parliament of Laos has voted to elect Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone as the new prime minister to succeed Phankham Viphavanh, who has stepped down citing health concerns, according to local media.

17:57