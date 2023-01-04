Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cambodia starts building bridge across Mekong with China funds
World

Cambodia starts building bridge across Mekong with China funds

published : 4 Jan 2023 at 15:04

writer: Xinhua

Cambodia is constructing a bridge across the Mekong River, with funds from China. (Photo: Xinhua)
Cambodia is constructing a bridge across the Mekong River, with funds from China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cambodia has broken ground for the construction of a bridge across the Mekong River here in the country's northeastern part, with funds from China.

The ceremony on Monday was presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, and was attended by thousands of local officials, residents and students.

The 1,761-metre-by-13.5-metre bridge, along with a 31.69-kilometre connecting road, will be constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group under China's preferential loan, and the construction is expected to be completed in 42 months.

Hun Sen said the bridge is another fruitful result of close cooperation and solidarity between Cambodia and China under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The bridge is strategically important, as it is part of Cambodia's National Road 60B that links Kratie with central Kampong Thom province, Hun Sen said.

Wang said 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, saying that under this initiative, the bilateral cooperation between China and Cambodia has achieved remarkable results in the infrastructure development sector.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Tech

From snoring to surgery, health gadgets shine at CES

LAS VEGAS: Pillows that stifle snores, urine-testing toilets, and “digital twins” for safer surgery were all on display in Las Vegas on Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the world’s biggest annual consumer electronics extravaganza.

16:41
World

Philippine minister seeks top cops' resignations

MANILA: Hundreds of top-ranking police in the Philippines were asked to resign on Wednesday as the government seeks to “cleanse” the corruption-tainted force of officers involved in the illegal drug trade.

15:47
World

Cambodia starts building bridge across Mekong with China funds

Cambodia has broken ground for the construction of a bridge across the Mekong River here in the country's northeastern part, with funds from China.

15:04