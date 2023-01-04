Putin hails launch of hypersonic missile ship

New weapons unique in the world, says Russian leader as frigate heads into Atlantic for training mission

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks via video link with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, prior to the ship’s first mission, in Moscow on Wednesday. (Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters)

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent off a frigate towards the Altantic and Indian oceans armed with new hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles that he said were unique in the world.

“This … ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system — ‘Zircon’ — which has no analogues,” Putin said via video link with his defence minister and the commander of the frigate named Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov.

“I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country,” Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

“I would like to wish the crew of the ship success in their service for the good of the Motherland.”

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.

“This ship, armed with ‘Zircons’, is capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land,” he said.

The hypersonic missiles, also known as Tsirkon, could overcome any missile defence system, he added. The missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000 kilometres.

Russia, China and the United States are currently in a hypersonic weapons race. Because of their speeds — above five times the speed of sound — and manoeuvrability, such weapons are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary.

The target of a hypersonic weapon is much more difficult to calculate than for intercontinential ballistic missiles.

“The main focus of the mission will be countering threats to Russia and supporting regional peace and stability together with friendly countries,” Shoigu said.

“In exercises, there will be training for the crew on deploying hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles.”

The launch comes at a time when Russia is facing a series of humiliating setbacks on the ground in Ukraine, which it invaded more than 10 months ago.

The Russian military’s high command has come in for particular criticism in recent days following a strike by Ukrainian forces over New Year in which Moscow said 89 of its soldiers died.