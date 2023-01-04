Xi seeks to resolve issues with Manila 'cordially'

The national flags of the Philippines and China are seen together near the Tiananmen Gate during the official visit to Beijing by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

BEIJING: China is ready to resume oil and gas talks and manage maritime issues “cordially” with the Philippines, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, according to Chinese state television.

Xi was speaking to his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who was on a three-day official visit to Beijing.

Marcos’s visit comes amid renewed tension between the nations over territorial claims in the South China Sea. Bloomberg News reported in December that China is building up several unoccupied land features, prompting the Chinese Foreign Ministry to say “the relevant report is purely made out of thin air”.

The Philippines later ordered an increased military presence in the contested waters and urged China to “refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions” in the area.

Beijing’s territorial claims in the sea, which is rich in oil, gas and fish and where about $3 trillion in ship-borne trade passes annually, for years have been a source of tension between China and some Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines.

Manila had previously raised concerns over reported Chinese construction activities and “swarming” by Beijing’s vessels in disputed waters.

While the Philippines is a defence ally of the United States, under previous leader Rodrigo Duterte it set aside a territorial spat over the South China Sea in exchange for Chinese investment.

Xi told Marcos on Wednesday that China is willing to jointly explore oil and gas resources in the non-disputed areas of the sea, cooperate with the Philippines on solar and wind energy, and increase imports of fishery products.

Xi also promised wide cooperation, from support for Chinese investment to the Philippines, to helping its neighbour develop its villages and agricultural technology, basic education, meteorology and space, and vaccines.

Marcos’s visit comes as Xi reopens China’s borders to the world after three year of isolation to guard against the Covid-19 pandemic. Xi greeted Marcos without masks as both men attended a welcome ceremony in the Great Hall of the People.

Xi also told Marcos that the two countries should work to “safeguard the central role of Asean” in regional development and avoid confrontation among blocs, suggesting concern about American influence in the region.

Marcos’s government has ramped up diplomatic protests against China and fostered closer ties with the US that were undermined by Duterte. During a meeting with Marcos in September, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his country’s “ironclad commitment” to defend the Philippines.

Still, the Philippines is seeking loans from Beijing for infrastructure projects and Marcos has called China the country’s strongest partner in pandemic recovery. He had already expressed an openness to renew talks with Beijing on South China Sea oil exploration. On Wednesday, he said Chinese tourists are welcome in the Philippines.