China forecasts 2.1bn holiday-season trips

An aerial photo taken on Friday shows high-speed trains parked at a station in Nanjing in Jiangsu province in preparation for the coming Lunar New Year peak travel period in China. (Photo: AFP)

BEIJING: The Chinese government says it expects about 2.1 billion domestic journeys to be made in the country over a 40-day travel season that includes the weeklong Lunar New Year holidays beginning Jan 21, amid fears the large-scale human migration could further spread Covid-19.

Starting on Saturday, the number of journeys forecast to be made during the Spring Festival travel rush will be almost double that of last previous year, as the end of the zero-Covid policy means few restrictions on people’s movements.

However, the projected number is still only about 70% of the pre-pandemic 2019 travel season, known as Chunyun in Chinese, according to the transport ministry.

Under strict antivirus measures maintained until last month in China, people were required to present negative Covid-19 certificates on a smartphone app, with travel records on a different app often needed to use public transport, enter shopping malls and access office buildings.

From Sunday, China will no longer require foreign arrivals to quarantine at designated facilities, making it easier for Chinese nationals to travel abroad.

The Chinese online travel agency Trip.com said on Thursday it has seen the number of overseas travel reservations for the seven-day Lunar New Year holidays jump 6.4 times compared with a year earlier, with the average price rising 32%.

Major destinations include Australia, Thailand and Japan. The number of reservations for trips bound for Melbourne increased by over 50 times, while reservations for Bangkok rose by over 10 times, according to the agency.

Several countries have strengthened border controls targeting visitors from China following an apparent explosion in coronavirus cases in major Chinese cities.

Chinese authorities have been bracing for the spread of the virus to rural areas with vulnerable healthcare systems. A senior transport ministry official said the upcoming Chunyun season means the country will likely face one of “the biggest difficulties and challenges” in recent years, with coronavirus infections expected to peak during the period.

The government called on passengers to wear face masks and urged the elderly, as well as those with underlying conditions to refrain from travelling. It will also promote ventilation at train stations and electronic tickets to reduce the risk of contagion.