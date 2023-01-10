China targets Korea, Japan over Covid curbs

A Chinese tourist checks her luggage as she waits for her Covid test result at Incheon International Airport near Seoul on Jan 4. (Photo: Reuters)

China has suspended issuing some visas for South Korea and Japan in Beijing’s first retaliation against Covid-related curbs on Chinese travellers.

Chinese consulates in South Korea will stop issuing short-term visas for visits, business, tourism, medical care, transit and personal matters from Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said in a statement. The suspension will be adjusted if South Korea removes its “discriminative inbound restrictive measures” targeting China, it added.

China also suspended visa issuance to Japanese travellers, Kyodo reported, citing unidentified people in the travel industry.

The moves represent China’s first attempt at retaliation after a number of countries recently adopted testing requirements for travellers from the country. The dismantling of China’s zero-Covid policy after almost three years has sparked a deluge of infections that, combined with a lack of information about how many people are sick or dying, has raised concerns over the possibility that new strains of the coronavirus will emerge.

Shares of some South Korean companies linked to travel and tourism slid in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the cosmetics maker Amorepacific Corp falling as much as 6.2% and Korean Air slipping 1.3%.

“The Korean government’s strengthened prevention measures for entrants from China are based on scientific and objective grounds,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lim Soo-suk said in a briefing.

“The government has been transparently sharing relevant information with the international community, and has continued to communicate with the Chinese side.”

The spat will likely rekindle memories of China’s decision to dramatically scale back trade with South Korea in 2017 after then-President Moon Jae-in agreed to host a US anti-missile system. Moon’s successor, President Yoon Suk-yeol, has in recent months angered Beijing by pledging to work more closely with the United States, including expanding the missile shield.

South Korea said in late December that it would require Covid tests for all travellers from China by end of February, and would limit short-term visa issuance until end of January. It also put the further increase in the number of flights from China on hold and directed existing flights to one airport.

China had warned earlier this month that it would hit back against such moves and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday expressed concerns about South Korean travel curbs to his Korean counterpart Park Jin, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.