Vatican to probe teen's 1983 disappearance

A photo made available by Vatican Media shows the opening of the ossuary at the Teutonic Cemetery in the Vatican as part of an investigation into the 1983 disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, one of Italy's darkest mysteries, in 2019. (AFP Photo)

ROME: The Vatican is opening an inquiry into the disappearance of a teenager 40 years ago, a case that has sparked countless theories and a hit TV series.

Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class in Rome on June 22, 1983.

Decades of speculation followed over what happened to her, ranging from mobsters to a Vatican conspiracy, and the case was the subject of the hit Netflix series Vatican Girl in 2022.

The Vatican’s chief prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, “has opened a file, based in part on the basis of requests made by the family”, a spokesman said.

However, it was not exactly clear what specifically had triggered the inquiry, with the Orlandi family saying they were still waiting for details.

“We don’t know what the Vatican will do … which papers they want to review, the papers of the investigation by the Rome prosecutors or if they have a file to share,” family lawyer Laura Sgro told AFP.

“The Vatican has never done anything up until now,” she said, adding: “I have been asking to be heard by top figures in the Vatican for years … but unfortunately some people are already dead.”

Orlandi’s family has fought tirelessly to find out what happened to the teenager.

According to one theory widely circulated in Italian media, she was snatched by mobsters to put pressure on the Vatican to recover a loan.

Enrico De Pedis, head of the Magliana gang, was suspected of involvement in her kidnapping and some speculated the youngster might be buried alongside him under a church — but DNA tests on boxes of bones in his tomb failed to find a match.

Another claim often repeated in the press was that she was taken to force the release from prison of Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turk who attempted to assassinate Pope John Paul II in 1981.

In 2017, conspiracy specialists were driven into a frenzy by a leaked — but apparently falsified — document, purportedly written by a cardinal and pointing to a Vatican cover-up.

In 2019, the Vatican dug up two burial chambers in the search for Orlandi but said no recent bones were found.