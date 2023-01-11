Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China scraps visa-free transit for Koreans, Japanese
World

China scraps visa-free transit for Koreans, Japanese

Diplomatic spat intensifies as Beijing hits back at countries imposing Covid curbs

published : 11 Jan 2023 at 15:34

Passengers walk through the international arrivals hall at Beijing Capital International Airport on Jan 8. (Photo: Reuters)
Passengers walk through the international arrivals hall at Beijing Capital International Airport on Jan 8. (Photo: Reuters)

Beijing said on Wednesday that it would scrap visa-free transit for South Korean and Japanese citizens, stepping up a diplomatic tit-for-tat after both countries placed travel curbs on visitors from China.

South Korea and Japan have in recent weeks imposed fresh travel requirements on all visitors from China, as the world’s most populous country battles a surge in Covid cases.

China hit back at what it deems “unacceptable” curbs, ending short-term visas for all South Korean and Japanese citizens on Tuesday.

Immigration authorities stepped up the retaliation Wednesday “in response to the recent discriminatory entry restrictions imposed by a few countries on Chinese citizens.

“The national immigration authorities have, with immediate effect, suspended the issuance of visas for Korean and Japanese citizens and the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy for South Korean and Japanese citizens,” the National Immigration Administration said in a statement.

Travellers from scores of countries are eligible for 72-hour visa-free transit through China if they can show proof of pending travel to a third country, with some eligible for a 144-hour stay in certain cities and provinces.

That policy was complicated by the pandemic, with China requiring all inbound travellers to undergo mandatory quarantines — a requirement that was lifted on Sunday.

Tokyo said Wednesday that it had protested against China’s decision to scrap short-term visas for its citizens, demanding that Beijing reverse the decision.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Myanmar junta chief family assets found in Thai drug raid

Thai officials found assets belonging to adult children of Myanmar’s junta leader during a raid on the Bangkok apartment of a Myanmar tycoon charged with drug trafficking and money laundering, according to an official record and two people with knowledge of the case.

15:49
World

China scraps visa-free transit for Koreans, Japanese

Beijing said on Wednesday that it would scrap visa-free transit for South Korean and Japanese citizens, stepping up a diplomatic tit-for-tat after both countries placed travel curbs on visitors from China.

15:34
Business

SEC probes embattled crypto exchange Zipmex

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the embattled crypto exchange Zipmex, which is in the midst of being taken over by a Thailand-linked venture capital fund, breached local rules in its offer of certain digital-asset products.

15:15