Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Harry hits back at reaction to book
World

Harry hits back at reaction to book

UK press seize on prince’s decision to reveal how many people he killed in Afghanistan

published : 11 Jan 2023 at 17:35

writer: Reuters

A staff member arranges a display for Spare at Daunt Books on Marylebone High Street in London on Tuesday. The publisher said Prince Harry’s memoir was the fastest selling non-fiction book in UK history. (Photo: AFP)
A staff member arranges a display for Spare at Daunt Books on Marylebone High Street in London on Tuesday. The publisher said Prince Harry’s memoir was the fastest selling non-fiction book in UK history. (Photo: AFP)

LONDON: Prince Harry has hit back at “hurtful” responses to his record-selling memoir, saying he was particularly upset by the “lie” he had boasted that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot.

In his book Spare, King Charles’s younger son recounts his two tours of Afghanistan, first as a forward air controller in 2007-08 and again in 2012, when he was a co-pilot gunner in Apache attack helicopters, and the number of people he had killed.

British newspapers, which he heavily criticises in his book, and some senior former British military figures have attacked his decision to make public the figure of those he had killed, saying it could put him and others at risk of reprisals.

Speaking to the US talk show host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, he said he had only done so to reduce the number of suicides by military veterans.

“Without doubt the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan,” he said, saying the press had spun his words to take his disclosure out of context.

“I made a choice to share it because having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and be able to give space to others to be able to share their experiences without any shame.”

On Tuesday, the publisher of Harry’s book said it had become the UK’s fastest selling non-fiction book ever and its intimate personal revelations about his life and other royals, and his accusations about how they had worked with a hostile press, have dominated the British media for days.

“I’m not going to lie the last few days have been hurtful and challenging,” Harry said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Bomb kills defence volunteer in South

NARATHIWAT: A territorial defence volunteer was killed and two others injured in a bomb attack followed by a shooting in Si Sakhon district of this southern border province on Wednesday.

18:58
Business

Baht at 9-month high worries exporters

Gains in the baht, Asia’s best performer in the past six months, are frustrating exporters and many businesses that say the strong currency is hurting them.

18:11
Thailand

Slow progress

Officials reluctant to give police statements in the corruption case against the national parks chief, with only three of the 15 summonsed by investigators having responded.

17:50