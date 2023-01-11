Software glitch halts all US flights

American Airlines aircraft are seen from a terminal at Reagan International Airport in Washington DC. The US Federal Aviation Administration early Wednesday ordered all airlines nationwide to delay departures while a glitch in a crucial flight information system was fixed. (Reuters File Photo)

US aviation authorities halted flights nationwide early Wednesday after the failure of a key pilot notification system operated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The regulator ordered all airlines to delay departures until 9am Eastern time (9pm Thailand time) “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information”, according to a post on the FAA Twitter account.

The disruption stemmed from problems with the Notice to Air Missions system (Notam, also known in some countries as Notice to Airmen), which conveys urgent advisory information essential for flight operations.

Scores of passengers due to fly domestically began reporting delays on social media earlier Wednesday, and United Airlines said it would temporarily ground flights to all destinations. The tracking website FlightAware showed 1,230 delays for US flights at 7.22am New York time, a figure likely to grow.

The Notam system provides airlines with real-time safety information for flight planning. The domestic airlines association, Airlines for America, said it had been notified about the disruptions, and was “working with the FAA and awaiting further information regarding when these issues will be resolved”.

The information conveyed on Notam can be as basic as airport weather and active taxiways or as complicated as temporary airspace closures due to a space launch or presidential travel. Pilots at all stages of training and experience are drilled in relying on the data.

A hotline has been activated, the FAA said on its website. No new Notams or amendments have been processed after the system failed late on Tuesday night, the FAA said, adding that technicians are working to restore operations.

The administration said later that some systems were starting to come back online before it ordered the halt in departures.

There is no sign of a cyberattack “at this point” in the computer problem that triggered the Notam outage, the White House said.

“The president has been briefed by the secretary of transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point. … The FAA will provide regular updates,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.