Lunar New Year trips jump 74% in China
World

Overseas holiday travellers less than a quarter of the total seen in pre-Covid 2019

published : 28 Jan 2023 at 14:36

writer: Reuters

Huge crowds of Lunar New Year travellers wait to board trains at Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai on Jan 18. (Photo: Reuters)
BEIJING: Lunar New Year holiday trips inside China surged 74% from last year after authorities scrapped Covid-19 curbs that had stifled travel for three years, media reported on on Saturday.

As for travel abroad, inbound and outbound cross-border trips jumped 120.5% from last year to 2.88 million, the National Immigration Administration said.

But that is still less than a quarter of the 12.53 million cross-border trips recorded during the Lunar New Year holiday in 2019, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year in China, when huge numbers of people working in prosperous coastal cities head to their hometowns and villages for family reunions.

But for three years people were told not to travel during the holiday, with those who insisted facing the risk of snap lockdowns, multiple Covid tests, quarantine and even admonishment by their work units.

An estimated 226 million domestic trips were made by all means including plane during the holiday week that ended on Friday, the state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing government figures.

That compares with about 130 million domestic trips during the holiday week last year, according to the transport ministry.

In the last Lunar New Year holiday before the coronavirus emerged in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, some 420 million trips were made internally.

China abandoned its strict “zero Covid” policy in early December after protests against the restrictions, allowing people to travel and the virus to spread rapidly throughout the country.

Holiday consumption of in-person services recovered notably, as seen in the rebound in domestic tourism, but households are likely to be moderate in releasing pent-up demand, given their worsening balance sheets, analysts at the Japanese brokerage Nomura said in a research note.

