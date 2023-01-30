Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China warns against US House speaker's plan to visit Taiwan
World

China warns against US House speaker's plan to visit Taiwan

published : 30 Jan 2023 at 21:38

writer: Kyodo News

In this file photo taken on Nov 29, 2022, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media following a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on Nov 29, 2022, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media following a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

China on Monday warned against a reported plan by US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit Taiwan this spring, urging Washington to abide by the one-China principle and refrain from doing anything that could affect bilateral relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference that Beijing is "opposed to any official interactions with Taiwan" from any country that has diplomatic ties with China.

A visit to Taiwan conducted last August by McCarthy's predecessor Nancy Pelosi provoked a fierce reaction from Beijing, which responded by conducting large-scale military drills near the self-ruled democratic island and suspending dialogue with the United States over a range of areas.

According to US media reports, the Defense Department is making preparations for McCarthy's visit to Taiwan. Mao warned the United States against undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan marked the first trip to the island by the third-highest-ranking official in the United States in 25 years.

Communist-led China and Taiwan have been governed separately since they split in 1949 due to a civil war. Beijing regards the island as a renegade province to be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

China warns against US House speaker's plan to visit Taiwan

China on Monday warned against a reported plan by US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit Taiwan this spring, urging Washington to abide by the one-China principle and refrain from doing anything that could affect bilateral relations.

21:38
Business

Indonesia to offer 10 oil and gas blocks in 2023, including in S. China Sea

JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to offer 10 oil and gas working areas this year, including a block in the South China Sea, amid efforts to boost energy production and make new discoveries, a senior energy ministry official said on Monday.

20:15
World

At least 28 killed, scores injured in Pakistan mosque blast

At least 28 people were killed and more than 100 others wounded in a bomb blast at a mosque in a security compound in northwestern Pakistan, officials said. It was the worst such attack in almost 11 months.

19:10