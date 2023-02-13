Indonesian court sentences former police general to death for murder

Ferdy Sambo, a former Indonesian police general convicted of orchestrating a murder and sentenced to death, attends his trial at South Jakarta District Court on Feb 13, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

JAKARTA: An Indonesian court on Monday sentenced a former police general to death for orchestrating the murder of his bodyguard, in a case that has gripped the country for months.

Ferdy Sambo, an ex-inspector general and head of internal affairs with the national police whose trial began in October, appeared before a panel of three judges at a court in Jakarta.

Sambo had been "proven legally and convincingly guilty of committing the crime of participating in premeditated murder," Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso said while reading out the ruling. Sambo's lawyer, Febri Diansyah, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The trial had raised concerns over impunity at the top of the Indonesia's police force. Police had initially said the bodyguard, 27-year-old brigadier Nopryansyah Yosua Hutabarat, was killed in a shootout with another officer at Sambo's Jakarta residence last year.

During the trial, Sambo had said the killing was not planned and attributed it to anger because he believed Hutabarat had raped his wife. But the judges on Monday dismissed the claim due to a lack of evidence.

Kamaruddin Simanjuntak, a lawyer representing the victim's family told reporters he believed Sambo deserved the death penalty, while Hutabarat's mother stood close by, clutching her son's photograph.