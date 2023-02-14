Philippines files protest to China over use of laser

This handout photo taken on Feb 6, 2023, and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on Monday shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel shining a "military grade laser light" at a Philippine Coast Guard boat nearly 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Second Thomas Shoal, in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. (Photo: AFP)

MANILA: The Philippines on Tuesday filed a diplomatic protest calling on Beijing to ensure its vessels cease "aggressive activities" after Manila accused China's coast guard of trying to block one of its ships in the South China Sea using a "military grade laser."

"These acts of aggression by China are disturbing and disappointing as it closely follows the state visit to China of President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr in early January during which he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to manage maritime differences through diplomacy and dialogue," Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a statement.

The United States on Monday said it stood with the Philippines after Manila accused China's coast guard of pointing military grade laser on one of its vessels

"The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard's reported use of laser devices against the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship on Feb 6 in the South China Sea," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

China's foreign ministry said its coast guard conducted actions according to the law.