North Korean missile lands in Japanese waters

Officials gathering more information on incident off Hokkaido

A woman walks past a monitor showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

TOKYO: A suspected ballistic missile fired from North Korea on Saturday is believed to have landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

“It appears the ballistic missile fired by North Korea landed within Japan’s EEZ, west of Hokkaido,” Kishida told reporters.

Deputy Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said earlier that the missile was expected to land about 200 kilometres west of Oshima island in northern Japan’s Hokkaido at approximately 6:27pm local time.

Kishida said he had “instructed (officials) to provide information to the public and thoroughly check the safety situation”.

Last November, a missile fired by Pyongyang was also believed to have landed in Japan’s EEZ as North Korea carried out an unprecedented volley of launches.