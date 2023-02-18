Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
North Korean missile lands in Japanese waters
World

North Korean missile lands in Japanese waters

Officials gathering more information on incident off Hokkaido

published : 18 Feb 2023 at 18:14

A woman walks past a monitor showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
A woman walks past a monitor showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

TOKYO: A suspected ballistic missile fired from North Korea on Saturday is believed to have landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

“It appears the ballistic missile fired by North Korea landed within Japan’s EEZ, west of Hokkaido,” Kishida told reporters.

Deputy Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said earlier that the missile was expected to land about 200 kilometres west of Oshima island in northern Japan’s Hokkaido at approximately 6:27pm local time.

Kishida said he had “instructed (officials) to provide information to the public and thoroughly check the safety situation”.

Last November, a missile fired by Pyongyang was also believed to have landed in Japan’s EEZ as North Korea carried out an unprecedented volley of launches.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chaiwat promoted at national parks department

Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, who helped expose a major corruption scandal at the top of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), has been promoted to a new job within the department.

18:44
World

North Korean missile lands in Japanese waters

TOKYO: A suspected ballistic missile fired from North Korea on Saturday is believed to have landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

18:14
Business

Hat Yai hoteliers fret about tourist fee

The Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association has warned that a new tourist fee set to take effect on June 1 will have an adverse impact on tourism, especially cross-border visits from Malaysia.

17:50