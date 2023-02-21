China's domestic tourism expected to fully recover in summer

Tourists are pictured at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Mengla County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

BEIJING: A full recovery of China's domestic tourism market is expected during the summer holidays this year, as the market has been building momentum since the country optimized its COVID-19 response in January, according to a report on the website of China Daily.

It is estimated that about 4.55 billion visits will be made to domestic attractions and destinations this year, a year-on-year rise of 73 percent, China Daily reported, quoting a report by China Tourism Academy on Monday. The estimated figure is roughly 76 percent of that in 2019.

The domestic tourism-related revenue is projected to reach 4 trillion yuan (about 583 billion U.S. dollars) this year, up 89 percent from the previous year and about 71 percent of 2019's figure, said the academy.

The academy also has a bullish view of this year's outbound tourism, which is expected to see a twofold year-on-year increase of 90 million visits.