6.8-magnitude quake rocks Tajikistan

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Tajikistan on Thursday, at a depth of 20.5 kilometres. (Photo: USGS)

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck around 5.37am local time (0037 GMT) at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles).

USGS estimated that "little or no population" will be exposed to landslides from the quake.

Its epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China.

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake.

The sparsely populated territory is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains.