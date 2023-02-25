China ‘seeks to water down’ Ukraine statement

A Russian delegate attends the G20 finance ministers’ and central bank governors’ meeting in Bengaluru, India on Friday. (Indian Press Information Bureau via Reuters)

BENGALURU, India: G20 finance ministers failed on Saturday to agree on a joint statement on the global economy at talks in India, as China sought to water down any reference to the Ukraine war, officials said.

Spain’s representative Nadia Calvino said that because of “less constructive” approaches by some unspecified countries at talks among the world’s top 20 economies in the southern city of Bengaluru, agreeing on a statement was proving “difficult”.

In the end, it fell to India to issue a chair’s statement summing up the talks. Most of the group’s finance ministers and central bankers, who have been unable to issue a joint communique in their last three meetings, “strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy”, the statement said.

Earlier, officials told AFP that China wanted to water down the language of a G20 leaders’ statement from November that had said that “most members strongly condemned the war” in Ukraine.

One delegate said on condition of anonymity that China wanted to remove the word “war”.

Representatives were negotiating until 2am Saturday, another delegate said.

China and the current G20 president India have refused to condemn Russia, which is New Delhi’s biggest arms supplier and a major source of oil for India since the invasion. India has also been resisting the use of the word “war” in any statement.

But Western countries — including Germany and France — have insisted that the language cannot be weaker than the communique issued by G20 leaders in Indonesia in November.

The two-day event — also involving G20 central bank chiefs at a luxury hotel — also focused on debt relief for poorer countries hit by rocketing inflation because of the war.

The International Monetary Fund said ahead of the meeting that around 15% of low-income countries were in debt distress and an additional 45 percent were at high risk.

Western officials including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on China to take “haircuts” on its loans to debt-stricken nations such as Zambia and Sri Lanka.

China wants multilateral lenders including the World Bank — which Beijing sees as Western-controlled — also to restructure their loans, but the United States and others oppose this.

Other topics in Bengaluru included efforts towards a global tax on technology giants and widening the remit of multilateral development banks such as the World Bank to help nations hit by climate change.