Bears freed from illegal bile farm in Vietnam
World

Cruel practice outlawed under 1992 law but demand persists

published : 1 Mar 2023 at 21:17

writer: Reuters

A captive moon bear is seen inside a metal cage at a farm that was targeted during rescue operation 2015 in Quang Yen district of Quang Ninh in northeastern Vietnam. (AFP File Photo)
HANOI: Five moon bears have been rescued in Vietnam from an illegal bile extraction farm, in the latest effort by authorities to eradicate a practice widely condemned for its cruelty.

The bears were given up by a farmer in a commune on the outskirts of Hanoi, according to the animal rescue group Animals Asia. Since their rescue last week they have been taken to a sanctuary and nicknamed Chronos, Dawn, Noon, Twilight and Midnight.

Authorities estimated the five bears may have been on the farm for as long as 20 years.

The farming of bears for their bile has been outlawed in Vietnam since 1992, but the practice continues, fuelled by demand for bear bile-enriched products.

Digestive bile is forcibly extracted from the gall bladders of bears and sold on the black market for use in traditional medicine. The bears suffer extreme physical and psychological trauma and are often kept in cramped conditions and succumb to disease and malnutrition.

Keeping a bear in a small cage would create mental and physical problems for the animal, and bear farmers didn’t know how to look after them properly, said Tuan Bendixen, Vietnam director for Animals Asia.

