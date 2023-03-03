Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Malaysian jailed ex-leader Najib acquitted of audit tampering charge
World

Malaysian jailed ex-leader Najib acquitted of audit tampering charge

published : 3 Mar 2023 at 10:25

writer: AFP

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a news conference at the Federal Court in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Aug 18, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a news conference at the Federal Court in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Aug 18, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Jailed former prime minister Najib Razak was acquitted of an audit tampering charge, a judge said Friday, but will continue to serve his 12-year prison term from another case.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said state prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove their case that Najib tampered with an official audit report on scandal-wracked state fund 1MDB.

Najib's co-accused, former 1MDB chief Arul Kanda Kandasamy, was also acquitted.

"The first accused (Arul Kanda) is discharged and acquitted from the charge. The second accused (Najib) is discharged and acquitted against the charge made against him," the judge said in court.

The charge dismissed Friday focused on allegations that Najib ordered a report on the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund by the government's official audit body to be altered in February 2016.

He was allegedly assisted by Arul Kanda, who was president and chief executive of the fund at the time.

Najib, 69, was brought to court Friday from Kajang Prison, where he is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption linked to the plunder of 1MDB's funds.

His acquittal from the tampering charge does not affect his current jail sentence.

Friday's court ruling eased the pressure on Najib, but the former leader still faces dozens more charges, which could lengthen his stay in prison.

Most of the charges are related to his alleged role in the 1MDB financial scandal, which had led to investigations around the world -- including in the US, Switzerland and Singapore -- for the use of their financial systems to launder the looted money.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Newly minted top mobile firm set for trading debut

Shares of True Corporation Pcl, created through a merger between Thailand’s number two and three mobile phone operators, has started trading in Bangkok on Friday, marking the culmination of a consolidation process that drew protests from consumer groups and its main rival.

11:16
World

Najib acquitted

Jailed former prime minister Najib Razak was acquitted of an audit tampering charge, a judge said Friday, but will continue to serve his 12-year prison term from another case.

10:25
Thailand

Move Forward Party in Srisuwan's crosshairs

The Election Commission (EC) may be asked to rule on whether the involvement of the Progressive Movement's core figures in the Move Forward Party (MFP)'s campaign constitutes a violation of election campaign rules.

08:00