Malaysian ex-PM faces graft charge

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged with corruption-related offences on Friday, the chief of the country’s anti-graft agency told Reuters.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, Azam Baki, did not give further details.

Muhyiddin, who was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, arrived at the MACC offices on Thursday morning for questioning.

Muhyiddin and his party have faced graft investigations since losing to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a tightly contested election in November.

Anwar last year ordered a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including Covid-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

Muhyiddin has previously denied the accusations, describing them as a political vendetta.

Anwar on Thursday said he has not interfered in the graft investigations involving Muhyiddin, the state news agency Bernama reported.

Two leaders belonging to Muhyiddin’s party have been charged by the MACC with bribery over an economic recovery project launched by his government.

The agency questioned Muhyiddin last month regarding the same project and has also frozen bank accounts belonging to his party.

The charges against Muhyiddin come ahead of regional elections due to be held in six states by mid-year, with the ex-premier’s coalition expected to pose a strong challenge to Anwar’s alliance.

Muhyiddin rose to prominence during the tenure of former prime minister Najib Razak, who is now serving a 12-year jail term for corruption linked to the looting of the state investment firm 1MDB.

He fell out with Najib in 2015, when he was sacked after criticising the government over the 1MDB scandal.