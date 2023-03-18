Trump ‘expecting arrest’ on Tuesday

Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, has testified that he gave porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 and received a cheque, signed by Trump, for the same amount as reimbursement. (Photo: AFP)

NEW YORK: Former US president Donald Trump said he expects to be “arrested” on Tuesday over hush money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, calling on his supporters to protest.

Citing a “leak” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning: “Leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!”

The investigation centres on $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 polls to stop Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from going public about an affair she said she had with Trump years earlier.

Prosecutors have been weighing whether to charge Trump in the case.

If the Manhattan district attorney were to indict Trump, the 76-year-old would become the first former president to be charged with a crime.

Trump’s lawyer told CNBC on Friday evening that his client would surrender to face criminal charges if he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.

In his post, Trump referred to “illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office”.

Trump paired his all-caps comments with a renewed verbal attack on investigators, who he said are pursuing a “fairytale” that has been debunked.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg convened a state grand jury into the alleged hush-money payment. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called Bragg’s investigation “a political witch hunt.”

Joseph Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, didn’t immediately return voicemail and email messages seeking comment about Trump’s statement. A spokesman for Bragg declined to comment.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen completed his testimony before the grand jury on Wednesday. Cohen would be a crucial witness for prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to federal fraud and campaign finance charges in 2018, admitting that he arranged illegal hush-money payments to Daniels.

Cohen said he paid the woman $130,000 and was reimbursed. He showed a congressional committee a cheque for the amount signed by Trump. He said he acted at the direction of Trump.