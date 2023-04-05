Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
French icon Alain Delon to auction art collection
World

French icon Alain Delon to auction art collection

published : 5 Apr 2023 at 04:45

writer: AFP

Alain Delon says he always bought for 'passion, never investment'.
Alain Delon says he always bought for 'passion, never investment'.

PARIS - More than 80 artworks from the private collection of iconic French actor Alain Delon will go up for auction in June, it was announced on Tuesday.

Delon, 87, became one of the embodiments of French style in the 1960s with roles in classic films such as "La Piscine", "The Leopard" and "The Samurai".

His art collection is valued at 4 to 5 million euros and includes classic works by the likes of Delacroix and Veronesi.

They will be shown in New York, Hong Kong, Geneva, London and Paris before going up for auction on June 22.

"I bought my first drawing in 1964 precisely, in London. Over the years, I acquired more drawings, portraits and sculptures that moved me, spoke to me, and even occasionally consoled me," the actor said in the catalogue for auctioneers Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr in Paris.

"These works have accompanied me through many years and have been part of my life."

Among the pieces are an oil painting by Raoul Dufy, worth between 600,000 and 800,000 euros, and a Delacroix portrait, from 1825, worth up to 600,000 euros (around $650,000).

Delon sold off a large collection of contemporary paintings in 2007, saying that he hated the idea of posthumous sales.

"Some people buy cars, some people go to whores -- I prefer portraits," he said at the time. "I bought for passion, never for investment."

He has also been shedding other parts of his estate in recent years, selling his collections of wine, watches and weapons in 2016.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

TAT expects B18.5bn from holiday

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects the Songkran holiday to generate total revenue of B18.5bn, with domestic trips exceeding the 2019 level based on pent-up demand.

07:26
Business

SE Asia telecom mergers revolutionise industry: Indosat’s success story

The telecom industry in Southeast Asia is experiencing a dynamic transformation following the merger of the region’s leading telecom operators. This consolidation is designed to improve the competitiveness and capabilities of the telecom operators by leveraging their resources to gain efficiency while building customer value.

06:27
Thailand

Prawit advocates unity, non-violence

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon reiterated his intention to push for national reconciliation during a video call with university students.

06:18