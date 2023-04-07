Section
Punishments of organisations advocating 'Taiwan independence' announced
World

Punishments of organisations advocating 'Taiwan independence' announced

published : 7 Apr 2023 at 13:33

writer: Xinhua

BEIJING: The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Friday announced punishments against the Taiwan "Prospect Foundation" and "Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats" for advocating Taiwan independence.

Acting on instructions of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities, the two organisations, under the pretext of "democracy", "freedom" and "cooperation", and under the guise of "academic exchanges" and "seminars", have wantonly peddled the idea of "Taiwan independence" in the international arena, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the office.

They have gone all out to ingratiate themselves with anti-China forces, and have engaged in incidents that promoted "one China, one Taiwan," "two Chinas", and other violations of the one-China principle, in an attempt to expand the so-called "international space" of Taiwan, Zhu added.

The mainland has decided to take punitive measures against the above-mentioned organisations, banning their heads from entering the mainland and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

The mainland will also prohibit mainland organizations and individuals from forging any cooperation with the two organisations.

