Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Punishments on organizations advocating "Taiwan independence" announced
World

Punishments on organizations advocating "Taiwan independence" announced

published : 7 Apr 2023 at 13:33

writer: Xinhua

BEIJING: The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Friday announced punishments on Taiwan "Prospect Foundation" and "Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats" for advocating "Taiwan independence."

Acting on instructions of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities, the two organizations, under the pretext of "democracy," "freedom" and "cooperation," and under the guise of "academic exchanges" and "seminars," have wantonly peddled the idea of "Taiwan independence" in the international arena, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the office.

They have gone all out to ingratiate themselves with anti-China forces, and have engaged in incidents that promoted "one China, one Taiwan," "two Chinas," and other violations of the one-China principle, in an attempt to expand the so-called "international space" of Taiwan, Zhu added.

The mainland has decided to take punitive measures against the above-mentioned organizations, banning their heads from entering the mainland and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

The mainland will also prohibit mainland organizations and individuals from forging any cooperation with the two organizations.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

China sanctions US and Taiwanese individuals and groups over Tsai visit

China has retaliated with sanctions against two US bodies and their senior executives who hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her stay in the United States, with Beijing claiming the Americans provided platforms and facilities for “Taiwan independence”.

13:49
World

Punishments on organizations advocating "Taiwan independence" announced

BEIJING: The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Friday announced punishments on Taiwan "Prospect Foundation" and "Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats" for advocating "Taiwan independence."

13:33
Thailand

Hacker caught

An army sergeant and his wife were detained for allegedly hacking the personal data of 55 million Thais and putting the information up for sale.

13:06