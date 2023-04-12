China ‘plans no-fly zone near Taiwan’

Reason unclear, but move from April 16-18 could disrupt a lot of civilian air traffic

(Photo: Reuters)

China is planning to impose a no-fly zone north of Taiwan from April 16 to 18, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it was “making checks” on reports that China was planning to impose airspace restrictions north of the island.

The reported restrictions could be related to space activities including satellite launches, it added.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The officials outside China, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the ban would disrupt Taiwan’s northern flight information region (FIR) and that the reason for the restrictions was unclear.

One senior official with direct knowledge of the matter said the flight ban would affect 60-70% of flights going between Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, as well as flights between Taiwan and South Korea, Japan and North America.

According to Opsgroup, an aviation industry cooperative that advises on flight risks, previous restrictions imposed during Chinese military drills last August resulted in significant disruptions to flights in the region, with some pilots forced to carry extra fuel.

Chinese warships and aircraft were still operating around Taiwan on Tuesday, the island’s defence ministry said, a day after Beijing declared an end to its massive war games.

China launched three days of military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan on Saturday in which it simulated targeted strikes and practised a blockade of the island.

The show of force from Beijing was a response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, an encounter it had warned would provoke retaliatory measures.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it had detected nine Chinese warships and 26 aircraft around the island on Tuesday morning.

Tsai condemned the military drills on Monday, hours after they officially came to an end, saying China was using Taiwan’s engagement with the United States as an “excuse to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and the region”.