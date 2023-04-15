Japan PM Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during stump speech

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, speaks during the National Defence Academy's graduation ceremony in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on March 26, 2023. (Photo: Bloomberg)

TOKYO: A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama on Saturday, local media reported.

Kishida was evacuated, Jiji said. An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene and smoke filled the area, public broadcaster NHK reported, adding that Kishida took cover at the site of the explosion site and remained safe.

Several reports, including by Kyodo News, said an apparent "smoke bomb" had been thrown but there were no immediate signs of injuries or damage at the scene.

News footage appeared to show officers subduing and removing a man as a crowd scattered at the scene. NHK said Kishida was beginning a speech after touring a fishing harbour in the western Japanese city when the incident occurred.

The prime minister was speaking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to Kyodo News.

Japan has bolstered security after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot and killed while speaking at a campaign event in Nara Prefecture on July 8, 2022.

The incident on Saturday comes as Japan hosts G7 ministerial events in northern Sapporo and the city of Karuizawa in Nagano, and ahead of the May leaders' summit in Hiroshima.