Japan military on alert for Pyongyang missile

North Korean use of ICBM to launch planned spy satellite would violate UN ban

TOKYO: Japan ordered its military on Saturday to prepare to shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile after Pyongyang said this week that it was ready to launch its first military spy satellite.

Placing the satellite into orbit would require a long-range projectile, which North Korea is banned from launching as the United Nations views such exercises as tests of ballistic missile technology.

On Saturday Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told the country’s Self-Defense Forces “there is a possibility of ordering destructive measures against ballistic missiles and others”, according to a statement from the ministry.

Hamada instructed troops to “implement measures necessary to limit damage in the event of a ballistic missile falling”.

He ordered preparations for the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 missile interceptors, as well as military units in the southern prefecture of Okinawa that can operate Patriot PAC-3 missiles.

G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan on Tuesday demanded that North Korea refrain from any further ballistic missile tests following a spate of launches this year.

The group of rich nations also warned Pyongyang against carrying out an expected nuclear weapons test and said there would be a “robust” response if it did not comply.

A week ago Pyongyang said it had successfully tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, hailing it as a breakthrough for the country’s nuclear counterattack capabilities.