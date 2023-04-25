Ban Ki-moon: Myanmar military ‘must take first steps’ to peace

An image released by the Myanmar military shows junta chief Min Aung Hlaing meeting with former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon in Nay Pyi Taw this week. (Photo: Myanmar Military Information Team via AFP)

Former UN chief Ban Ki-Moon on Tuesday called for an end to violence in Myanmar after meeting the leader of its ruling military junta, which he said “must take the first steps”.

Ban met Gen Min Aung Hlaing and a reformist ex-president, Thein Sein, this week in what was seen as a peacemaking mission to the strife-torn country.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, with the generals struggling to consolidate power and fighting on multiple fronts against ethnic minority insurgents and an armed pro-democracy movement.

“I came to Myanmar to urge the military to adopt an immediate cessation of violence, and start constructive dialogue among all parties concerned,” Ban said in a statement issued by “The Elders”, a group of former global leaders of which he is deputy chair.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that Ban and Min Aung Hlaing “exchanged views on the latest progress of Myanmar and cordially discussed it with constructive attitudes”.

The surprise visit on Sunday was at the invitation of the military and Ban, who is South Korean, urged the generals to act on a peace consensus agreed in 2021 with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

It came just a few days after Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai travelled to Nay Pyi Taw to meet with Min Aung Hlaing. The pair discussed the haze that has been plaguing the region as well as border security and other isues, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

In his talks with the junta leader, Ban “warned that ... holding elections under current conditions risks further violence and division, and the results not being recognised by the people of Myanmar, Asean and the wider international community”.

Min Aung Hlaing said in February that multi-party elections must be held “as the people desire”, but did not provide a timeline.

Ban made multiple trips to Myanmar with the UN before a tentative transition began in 2011 after five decades of military rule, supporting political and economic reforms under retired general Thein Sein that were reversed by the coup.

There has been no sign of any let-up in violence in Myanmar.

More than 170 people were killed on April 11 in an air strike by the military on a village, according to opposition activists and media.

Aung San Suu Kyi is serving 33 years in prison for various offences that she denied and her party has been disbanded. The Supreme Court of Myanmar has agreed to hear her appeal against the convictions and sentences but it is not known when it will take place.