Three missing from burning tanker off Malaysia

Smoke pours from the tanker MT Pablo after it caught fire off Malaysia’s southern coast during a journey from China to Singapore. (Photo: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AFP)

Three crew members are missing from a Gabon-registered tanker that caught fire on Monday in the South China Sea, a Malaysian maritime enforcement agency official said on Tuesday.

The Pablo, an Aframax-class crude oil tanker whose insurers are unknown, was travelling from China and was empty, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The ship is designed to hold about 700,000 barrels of oil when full.

A vast “shadow fleet” of ageing tankers has been enlisted to carry sanctioned oil across the globe, raising questions about safety and insurance standards. Russia is also using a pipeline that runs through Myanmar to transport oil to China, The Irrawaddy has reported.

The Pablo was built in 1997, meaning it is far beyond the age at which most tankers are sold as scrap. It was observed in Iranian waters in 2022, said shipping sources who did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore confirmed in a statement that 25 out of 28 crew members on the Pablo had been rescued by passing vessels about 40 nautical miles from Pulau Tinggi, an island off Malaysia’s southeastern coast.

There was still some smoke coming from the Pablo, Syahrul Hisham Azli Putera bin Hamzah, a sub-lieutenant in the Johor division of the Malaysian maritime agency, told Bloomberg on Tuesday afternoon. Three crew members were still missing and there was no oil spilled, he said.

Much of the world’s maritime trade passes through the South China Sea, making it a particularly vulnerable region for any shadow fleet accidents. A supertanker sanctioned by the US Treasury ran aground in Indonesian waters last year.