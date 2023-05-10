AFP journalists, employees killed on duty or in attacks

AFP journalist Arman Soldin in Ukraine village after a shelling in March 2022, just weeks after Russia launched its invasion. (Photo: AFP)

PARIS - Like Arman Soldin, a video reporter killed in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, several other AFP journalists and staff have died on mission or in attacks since the news agency's creation in 1944.

Soldin, 32, was killed by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, a town close to Bakhmut, the focus of fighting for months between Ukrainian and Russian forces, AFP journalists who witnessed the incident said.

Here are the Agence France-Presse journalists, whether full time or freelance, and other employees who have died while on mission or in attacks.

- May 2023 - UKRAINE: Arman Soldin, AFP video coordinator in Ukraine.

- July 2018 - AFGHANISTAN: Mohammad Akhtar, driver.

- April 2018 - AFGHANISTAN: Shah Marai, chief photographer.

- April 2018 - YEMEN: Abdullah al-Qadry, photographer and videographer.

- May 2017 - MEXICO: Javier Valdez, stringer.

- August 2014 - SYRIA: James Foley, independent journalist.

- March 2014 - AFGHANISTAN: Sardar Ahmad, journalist.

- April 2006 - IRAQ: Salah Jalil Al Gharraoui, administrative director.

- May 2005 - IRAQ: Raed Jaffat, correspondent.

- May 2005 - ITALY: Paolo Cocco, photographer.

- December 2004 - GAMBIA: Deyda Hydara, correspondent.

- July 2003 - RUSSIA/INGUSHETIA: Ali Astamirov, correspondent.

- June 2003 - DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Acquitte Kisembo, correspondent.

- October 1995 - TUNISIA: Georges Bendrihem, photographer.

- September 1995 - KASHMIR: Mushtaq Ali, photographer.

- April 1994 - IRAQI KURDISTAN: Lissy Schmidt, correspondent.

- December 1989 - EL SALVADOR: Eloy Guevara, photographer.

- June 1975 - FRANCE: Bernard Cabanes, journalist.

- March 1975 - VIETNAM: Paul Leandri, journalist.

- April 1974 - LAOS/CAMBODIA: Marc Fillioux, correspondent.

- December 1969 - VIETNAM: Alain Saint-Paul, journalist.

- September 1962 - UNITED STATES: Paul Guihard, journalist.

- February 1951 - KOREA: Jean-Marie de Premonville, journalist.

- July 1950 - JAPAN: Maximilien Philonenko, journalist.

doc-fm-vdr-jah/imm/js