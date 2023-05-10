Asean leaders 'deeply concerned' about Myanmar violence

Minister says Asean risked becoming irrelevant if it failed to deal with Myanmar

A chair for the Myanmar delegation is left empty during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Foreign Ministers' Meeting ahead of the 42nd Asean Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

JAKARTA: Southeast Asian nations said Wednesday they are "deeply concerned" about the violence ravaging Myanmar while condemning a recent attack on a convoy of diplomats delivering humanitarian aid in the country.

Turmoil in junta-ruled Myanmar has dominated talks at this week's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Indonesia, as the regional bloc faces criticism for its perceived inaction.

Asean has led diplomatic attempts to resolve the festering crisis, but its efforts so far have failed to stem the bloodshed unleashed by a military coup in 2021.

"We were deeply concerned with ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues," Asean leaders said in a statement.

The junta has shunned international criticism and refused to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup "People's Defence Forces" and armed ethnic minority groups.

A police officer pays respect to Myanmar nun Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng as she kneels in front of police officers to ask security forces to refrain from violence against children and residents amid anti-coup protests in Myitkyina, Myanmar, on March 8, 2021, in this still image taken from video. (Photo: Reuters)

An air strike on a village in a rebel stronghold last month that reportedly killed about 170 people sparked global condemnation and worsened the junta's isolation.

Pressure on the regional bloc increased Sunday after a convoy of vehicles carrying diplomats and officials coordinating Asean humanitarian relief in Myanmar came under fire.

"We condemned the attack and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable," Asean leaders said in their statement.

Addressing the summit Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he was "confident" the 10-member bloc could deal with growing global challenges if its members were united.

"With unity, Asean will be able to play a central role in bringing peace and growth," Widodo said through a translator as he opened the leaders' session of the summit.

Foreign affairs ministers and national leaders meeting on the Indonesian island of Flores are trying to kickstart a five-point plan agreed upon with Myanmar two years ago after mediation attempts to end the violence failed.

Myanmar remains an Asean member but has been barred from top-level summits due to the junta's failure to implement the peace plan.

Ahead of the arrival of officials in Labuan Bajo, the army deployed more than 9,000 personnel and warships to the small fishing town that serves as the entrance to Komodo National Park, where tourists can see the world's largest lizards.

Jakarta's chairmanship of the bloc this year had raised hopes Asean could push for a peaceful solution, using its economic weight as well as its diplomatic experience.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Friday that her country was using "quiet diplomacy" to speak with all sides of the Myanmar conflict and spur renewed peace efforts.

From left: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's President Hun Sen, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and East Timor's Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak pose for family photo during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Labuan Bajo on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

But a senior Indonesian minister said Tuesday that Asean was at a "crossroad" and risked becoming irrelevant if it failed to deal with Myanmar and other regional emergencies.

Asean's charter principles of consensus and non-interference have hamstrung its ability to stop the violence in Myanmar, which critics say poses an existential threat to the bloc.