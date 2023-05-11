Asean urges South China Sea restraint, 'concerned' about Myanmar

From left: Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Thailand's Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speak prior to the 15th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Labuan Bajo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

LABUAN BAJO: Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders on Thursday urged restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea and said a surge in missile tests by North Korea was a threat to regional peace.

A post-summit statement issued by chair Indonesia said the leaders welcomed efforts to conclude work on a maritime code of conduct with China and said some leaders were concerned about recent incidents in the South China Sea.

On the violent situation in Myanmar, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said violations of human rights in military-ruled Myanmar cannot be tolerated and violence should be immediately halted, and people must be protected.

The Indonesia president said on Thursday at the conclusion of a Southeast Asian leaders summit that the bloc must keep pushing for a peace plan to be implemented in Myanmar and Indonesia was ready to talk to anyone with a stake in the conflict. Engagement did not mean endorsement or recognition, he added.

Indonesia is this year's chair for Asean.