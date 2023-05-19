Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Iran executes three men over recent protests
World

Iran executes three men over recent protests

published : 19 May 2023 at 13:06

writer: AFP, Reuters

People drive past a billboard covering the facade of a building, depicting a paining of a Palestinian man holding Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock mosque, at Vali-Asr square in Tehran on April 19, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
People drive past a billboard covering the facade of a building, depicting a paining of a Palestinian man holding Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock mosque, at Vali-Asr square in Tehran on April 19, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

TEHRAN: Iran executed three men on Friday over recent protests, the judiciary of the Middle East nation said on Twitter.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were executed in the central city of Isfahan, it said.

They were implicated in the deaths of two members of the Basij paramilitary force and a law enforcement officer.

The US State Department on Thursday called on Iran not to carry out the executions of the three men in connection with their participation in anti-government protests that spread following the death last year of a young Iranian Kurdish woman.

The three men had on Wednesday appealed to the public for support in a handwritten note saying, "Don't let them kill us."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Flights from China surge 98%, says Aerothai

The number of flights between China and Thailand continues to increase but remains below the pre-pandemic level, according to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) Co Ltd president Nopasit Chakpitak.

13:55
World

Iran executes three men over recent protests

TEHRAN: Iran executed three men on Friday over recent protests, the judiciary of the Middle East nation said on Twitter.

13:06
Thailand

District chief charged with demanding bribes

A district chief was arrested at his office in Nakhon Sawan on Friday for allegedly demanding bribes from a cockfighting operator.

12:49