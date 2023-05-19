Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Russia ready to kick out Greenpeace
World

Russia ready to kick out Greenpeace

Moscow officially brands environmental group an ‘undesirable organisation’

published : 19 May 2023 at 21:11

writer: Reuters

Greenpeace activists board the Gazprom oil drilling platform Prirazlomnaya off the northeastern coast of Russia in the Pechora Sea in September 2013. The group was trying to prevent the Russian company from drilling in the sensitive area. (Photo: AFP)
Greenpeace activists board the Gazprom oil drilling platform Prirazlomnaya off the northeastern coast of Russia in the Pechora Sea in September 2013. The group was trying to prevent the Russian company from drilling in the sensitive area. (Photo: AFP)

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday declared the environmental group Greenpeace an “undesirable organisation”, effectively banning it from operating in the country.

In a statement, the Prosecutor General said Greenpeace had tried to “interfere in the internal affairs of the state” and was “engaged in anti-Russian propaganda” by calling for sanctions against Moscow.

Greenpeace was not immediately available to comment.

Born out of the anti-nuclear, counterculture movement of the late 1960s, Greenpeace is one of the largest and most recognisable environmental organisations in the world, operating in over 50 countries including Russia.

The label “undesirable” has been applied to dozens of foreign groups in Russia since it started using the classification in 2015, and effectively bans an organisation outright.

Russia previously launched criminal proceedings against Greenpeace activists in 2013 when they attempted to scale an offshore oil rig in the Arctic Ocean belonging to the state energy giant Gazprom, to protest against Arctic oil production.

In that incident, Russian security services boarded the group’s Dutch-registered boat Arctic Sunrise and took its 30-strong crew into custody, where they were investigated for piracy.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Beaming Assad welcomed back to Arab League

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Every handshake would count, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had plenty of them at Friday’s Arab League summit — along with hugs and kisses — from his onetime foes in the region.

22:09
Business

AstraZeneca China boss pledges to ‘love the Communist Party’

BEIJING: The global drugmaker AstraZeneca will seek to be a patriotic company in China that “loves the Communist Party”, its China president said on Friday.

21:19
World

Russia ready to kick out Greenpeace

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday declared the environmental group Greenpeace an “undesirable organisation”, effectively banning it from operating in the country.

21:11