Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China summons Japanese ambassador over G7 summit's hyping up of China-related issues
World

China summons Japanese ambassador over G7 summit's hyping up of China-related issues

published : 22 May 2023 at 10:53

writer: Xinhua News Agency

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Sunday and lodged solemn representations over the G7 hyping up China-related issues at its Hiroshima summit.

As the rotating chair of the G7 this year, Japan has allied with relevant countries to smear and attack China in a series of activities and the Leaders' Communique adopted at the Hiroshima summit, which grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, violated the basic principles of international law and the spirit of the four political documents signed between China and Japan, and undermined China's sovereignty, security and development interests, Sun said.

"China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to it," Sun said.

He urged the G7 to catch up with the trend of the times featuring openness and inclusiveness, stop ganging up and forming exclusive blocs, stop containing other countries, and stop creating and stoking bloc confrontation.

He called on Japan to have a correct understanding of China, exercise strategic independence, abide by the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and promote the steady development of bilateral relations in a genuine and constructive manner. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Video

Drone footage shows scale of Italy's flooded towns

Drone footage showed the scale of damage in Italy's flood-hit Emilia Romagna region on Sunday (May 21) as Italian authorities continue to evacuate stranded residents from flooded homes. - REUTERS

11:03
Video

Zelenskiy likens Bakhmut destruction to Hiroshima

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday (May 21) drew a parallel between the destruction of Bakhmut and the horror of Hiroshima, evoking the symbolism of mass destruction as he wrapped up a surprise appearance at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan. - REUTERS

11:00
World

China summons Japanese ambassador over G7 summit's hyping up of China-related issues

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Sunday and lodged solemn representations over the G7 hyping up China-related issues at its Hiroshima summit.

10:53