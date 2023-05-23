Section
Airline apologises for staff mocking passengers’ English
World

Airline apologises for staff mocking passengers’ English

Online complaint about Cathay Pacific attendants’ behaviour went viral in China

published : 23 May 2023 at 14:58

writer: Reuters

Cathay Pacific aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Cathay Pacific aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport. (Photo: Bloomberg)

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways apologised on Tuesday after a passenger accused its flight attendants of discriminating against non-English speakers in an online post that went viral on Chinese social media.

Cathay said the experience of passengers travelling on flight CX987 from the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu to Hong Kong caused “widespread concern” and said it sincerely apologised.

“We have suspended the flight attendants concerned and launched an internal investigation,” the airline said, adding that any “inappropriate words and deeds” that violated its rules and professional ethics would be dealt with seriously once confirmed.

A passenger on the flight from Chengdu to Hong Kong wrote in an online post that flight attendants complained among themselves about passengers in English and Cantonese. They said the attendants made fun of others for asking for a carpet instead of a blanket in English.

“If you cannot say blanket in English, you cannot have it … carpet is on the floor, feel free if you want to lie on it,” a flight attendant said according to a recording that was circulated widely online. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the clip, which triggered criticism on social media.

Hong Kong’s flagship carrier has been trying to rebuild the airline as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. It was badly hit by Covid-related flight cancellations, border closures and strict quarantine measures for crew, resulting in drastic headcount reductions since 2020.

