Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
South Korean ammunition headed to Ukraine via US
World

South Korean ammunition headed to Ukraine via US

published : 25 May 2023 at 10:18

writer: Reuters

SEOUL: Hundreds of thousands of South Korean artillery rounds are on their way to Ukraine via the United States, after Seoul's initial resistance toward arming Ukraine, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, said Seoul had reached a "confidential arrangement" with Washington to transfer the shells to the United States to be delivered to Ukraine, after Washington asked its Asian ally last year for artillery support.

Jeon Ha-kyu, spokesman at South Korea's defence ministry, said on Thursday that it had been in talks with the Pentagon on ammunition exports but that there were "inaccurate parts" in the WSJ report, declining to give details.

"There have been various discussions and requests, and our government will take appropriate measures while comprehensively reviewing the war and humanitarian situation in Ukraine," Jeon told a briefing.

A US ally and major producer of artillery ammunition, South Korea had so far ruled out sending lethal aid to Ukraine, citing business ties with Russia and Moscow's influence over North Korea, despite mounting pressure from Washington and Europe to supply weapons.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, in an interview with Reuters in April, signalled the prospect of a change, saying it might be difficult for Seoul to adhere to only providing humanitarian and financial support if Ukraine faced a large-scale civilian attack or a "situation the international community cannot condone."

The Pentagon and Yoon's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

When asked on Wednesday about the potential to supply ammunition to Ukraine, South Korea's national security adviser, Cho Tae-yong, told parliament that officials will decide after monitoring developments.

Cho said there were no plans to send shells either directly or via Poland but did not elaborate on cooperation with the United States.

The Journal report said Seoul officials "got cold feet" following media reports on the discussions late last year, but a "breakthrough" was made after Yoon visited Washington last month for a summit with President Joe Biden.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Cambodian union leader jailed over casino strike

PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian court on Thursday jailed a woman union leader for two years for leading a strike against the country's biggest casino to demand the reinstatement of workers laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

11:04
World

Ammunition headed to Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of South Korean artillery rounds are on their way to Ukraine via the United States, after Seoul's initial resistance toward arming Ukraine.

10:18
Auto

FTI sticks with annual car production forecast of 1.95m

The Federation of Thai Industries maintains its prediction for total car production this year at 1.95 million cars despite a drop in output last month.

09:32