Cambodia judicial body rejects election ban appeal

Supporters of the opposition party, Candlelight Party, wave flags as they take part in a campaign rally for the upcoming local elections on June 5, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 21, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's top judicial body has dismissed an appeal by the main opposition party against an election committee's decision to disqualify it from taking part in a general election in July, in a move that virtually secures the victory of Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party.

The Candlelight Party filed the appeal on May 19 against the National Election Committee's decision earlier this month. The election committee said the opposition party failed to submit proper registration documents.

Kim Sour Phirith, spokesman of the opposition party, said after Thursday's decision that the party's leaders will convene a meeting to discuss its disqualification from running in the election.

On the possibility of protests against the disqualification, he said, "The CP has no plan to stage any demonstration as long as permission is not granted by authorities or the government."

It is not the first time that a major Cambodian opposition party has been excluded from a general election. The previous major opposition party, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved ahead of the general election in 2018, in which the ruling Cambodian People's Party took all 125 parliamentary seats.

Cambodia has held general elections every five years since 1993, but Hun Sen has remained in power for nearly 40 years.