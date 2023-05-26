Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cambodia judicial body rejects election ban appeal
World

Cambodia judicial body rejects election ban appeal

published : 26 May 2023 at 11:17

writer: Kyodo News

Supporters of the opposition party, Candlelight Party, wave flags as they take part in a campaign rally for the upcoming local elections on June 5, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 21, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
Supporters of the opposition party, Candlelight Party, wave flags as they take part in a campaign rally for the upcoming local elections on June 5, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 21, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's top judicial body has dismissed an appeal by the main opposition party against an election committee's decision to disqualify it from taking part in a general election in July, in a move that virtually secures the victory of Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party.

The Candlelight Party filed the appeal on May 19 against the National Election Committee's decision earlier this month. The election committee said the opposition party failed to submit proper registration documents.

Kim Sour Phirith, spokesman of the opposition party, said after Thursday's decision that the party's leaders will convene a meeting to discuss its disqualification from running in the election.

On the possibility of protests against the disqualification, he said, "The CP has no plan to stage any demonstration as long as permission is not granted by authorities or the government."

It is not the first time that a major Cambodian opposition party has been excluded from a general election. The previous major opposition party, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved ahead of the general election in 2018, in which the ruling Cambodian People's Party took all 125 parliamentary seats.

Cambodia has held general elections every five years since 1993, but Hun Sen has remained in power for nearly 40 years.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Valenzuela downs Vu

Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela defeated top-seeded American Lilia Vu 2 up on Thursday as the fight for round-of-16 berths heated up at the LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas.

12:52
World

Four dead in rare shooting in Japan

TOKYO: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday in rural Japan for suspected murder after four people were killed in a rare shooting and stabbing incident involving a 12-hour stand-off with police, according to a public broadcaster.

11:38
World

Cambodia judicial body rejects election ban appeal

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's top judicial body has dismissed an appeal by the main opposition party against an election committee's decision to disqualify it from taking part in a general election in July, in a move that virtually secures the victory of Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party.

11:17