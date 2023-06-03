UK jails drug boss extradited from Thailand

International meth smuggler had spent years living in Hua Hin under assumed name

Police escort British drug fugitive Richard Wakeling after arresting him in Bangkok in February. (Police Photo)

LONDON: A British drug kingpin has been extradited home from Thailand to serve a lengthy jail term after spending years on the run, UK police said on Saturday.

Richard Wakeling, 55, fled Britain in 2018 after he attempted with Dutch accomplices to smuggle $10 million worth of liquid amphetamine from Belgium into the UK in 2016.

He was sentenced in absentia to 11 years and placed on the “most wanted” watch list of the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

He had been living in the Hua Hin for years with a fake Irish passport, according to Thai police, who arrested him in Bangkok in February.

Wakeling was escorted back to London by specialist UK extradition officers on Thursday and immediately jailed after a brief court appearance, according to the NCA.

“Richard Wakeling thought he could avoid facing justice by leaving the UK,” NCA regional head of investigations Jacque Beer said.

“This case highlights the NCA’s global reach, and that we will do everything we can to ensure those who commit serious and organised crime are held accountable for their actions, no matter how long it takes or how far they flee.”