Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia braces for punishing dry season
World

Indonesia braces for punishing dry season

El Nino impact expected to lead to more forest fires, crop losses from drought

published : 6 Jun 2023 at 16:18

writer: Reuters

Firefighters try to extinguish a forest blaze at Sebangau National Park in Central Kalimantan province of Indonesia in September 2019. (Reuters File Photo)
Firefighters try to extinguish a forest blaze at Sebangau National Park in Central Kalimantan province of Indonesia in September 2019. (Reuters File Photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesia is expecting a severe dry season from the impact of the El Nino weather pattern, threatening harvests and raising the risks of forest fires, the head of its weather agency said on Tuesday.

“Looking at the data we have, El Nino started in June and will affect almost all of Indonesia and worsen until September,” said Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of BMKG, the country’s meteorological, climatological and geophysics agency.

El Nino would cause severe drought on the main islands of Indonesia, with some likely to see no rain or just 30% of the typical amount, She told a news conference.

“This will decrease the availability of groundwater that will impact agriculture and irrigation, harvest failure, as well as forest fires,” Dwikorita said, urging stakeholders to prepare to mitigate the risks, including by use of weather modification technology.

“We have to be extremely careful,” she said.

Indonesia experienced devastating forest fires in 2019 which blanketed the country and the region with haze and caused about $5.2 billion in economic losses in eight affected provinces, according to the World Bank.

Early signs of hot, dry weather caused by El Nino are threatening food producers across Asia, with palm oil and rice production likely to suffer in Indonesia and Malaysia — which supply 80% of the world’s palm oil — and Thailand, according to analysts.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Down to business

The eight parties hoping to form the new government say they are making an "early start", setting up more working groups to tackle issues unresolved by the outgoing administration.

17:48
Thailand

Pattani man shot dead in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: A man from neighbouring Pattani was shot dead in broad daylight on a road in Bacho district of this southern province on Tuesday.

17:05
Business

Baht has worst day in two weeks

The Thai baht led losses amid mixed trade in most Asian currencies on Tuesday, as US economic data pointed to sluggish growth in the country’s services sector, strengthening the case for a pause in interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve next week.

17:04