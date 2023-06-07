Section
China's first home-grown cruise ship undocked in Shanghai
World

published : 7 Jun 2023 at 10:24

writer: Xinhua News Agency

This photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows China's first domestically-built large cruise ship
SHANGHAI: China's first domestically-built large cruise ship completed its undocking in Shanghai on Tuesday, marking its complete transition into the dock mooring debugging stage.

The cruise ship named, "Adora Magic City," is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.

To date, over 93% of its construction and over 85% of its interior work have been completed, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co.

The cruise ship, measuring 323.6 metres in length and 37.2 metres in width with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes, can accommodate more than 6,500 passengers. It will have a luxury hotel, cinemas and a water park on board.

"The cruise ship will depart from Shanghai for Japan and Southeast Asia after the delivery. A medium and long route along the Maritime Silk Road will be launched in due course," said Roger Chen, managing director of CSSC Carnival, the cruise ship's operator.

The construction of the country's second domestically-built large cruise ship started in August 2022.

