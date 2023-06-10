Runway closed at Tokyo airport after plane contact

Contact between two commercial airplanes caused the closure one of four runways at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday. (Screen capture)

TOKYO: A runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport was closed Saturday after two planes came into contact on a taxiway, the Japanese transport ministry said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that took place at around 11am, involving planes operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan's Eva Airways, according to the ministry and the Tokyo Fire Department.

Haneda airport has four runways and Runway A was closed, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Footage broadcast by NHK showed the Eva Airways and Thai Airways jets on the runway, with no visible damage.

