Runway closed at Tokyo airport after plane contact
World

Thai Airways and Eva planes made contact, causing runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport

published : 10 Jun 2023 at 11:14

writer: Kyodo News and Reuters

Contact between two commercial airplanes caused the closure one of four runways at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday. (Screen capture)
TOKYO: A runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport was closed Saturday after two planes came into contact on a taxiway, the Japanese transport ministry said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that took place at around 11am, involving planes operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan's Eva Airways, according to the ministry and the Tokyo Fire Department.

Haneda airport has four runways and Runway A was closed, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Footage broadcast by NHK showed the Eva Airways and Thai Airways jets on the runway, with no visible damage.

Plane contact at Haneda airport, Tokyo.

