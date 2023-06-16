Vigil held for UK knife and van attack victims

Section
published : 16 Jun 2023 at 00:45

Police forensics officers worked around the white van used in part of Tuesday's deadly attack in Nottingham, central England. (Photo: AFP)
LONDON - Thousands of people on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of a knife and vehicle rampage that left three dead in Nottingham, central England.

Two 19-year-old students from the University of Nottingham and a 65-year-old primary school caretaker were killed in the early hours of Tuesday, in two separate attacks.

A van stolen from the older victim was then used to try to mow down three other people, leaving one with critical injuries.

The public vigil in Old Market Square, central Nottingham, came 24 hours after a memorial service for the two students, reflecting the city's shock at the attacks.

Nottinghamshire Police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder early on Tuesday. A judge on Thursday gave detectives a further 36 hours to question him.

Despite intense speculation online and in media, officers have not released the suspect's identity or given details about his background.

"The suspect is a former University of Nottingham student but at this time it is not believed connected with the attack," the force said in a statement.

UK interior minister Suella Braverman earlier visited Nottingham to pay her respects, laying flowers outside the city's Council House.

"At awful moments like these, it is vital that we stand together as a country. We can't let horrific acts of violence take that from us," she said.

