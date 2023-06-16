Bus crash in Canada leaves 15 dead, 10 in hospital

A view shows the area of a crash near Carberry, Manitoba, Canada, on Thursday in this still image obtained from a video.

A crash between a bus and a semi-truck in rural Manitoba killed 15 people and sent 10 to the hospital with injuries, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The majority of the bus passengers were senior citizens from Dauphin, Manitoba, and areas nearby, officials said on a televised press conference. The crash occurred at a highway intersection near Carberry, about 200 kilometres (124 miles) west of the province’s largest city, Winnipeg.

“The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts.”

The crash site is about 370 miles southeast of the area where a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team from Saskatchewan in 2018, killing 16.

Rob Lasson, a superintendent with the Manitoba division of the RCMP, said that police were speaking to investigators who probed that crash five years ago.

“Answers will take some time, but I assure you that the RCMP will get the answers,” Lasson told reporters. “There could be a criminal element to this investigation.”

Multiple people dead after serious crash between a semi-trailer truck & Handi-Transit vehicle (Video: CBC Manitoba)