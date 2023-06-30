Madonna home from hospital following illness: source

Seven-time Grammy winner Madonna arrives for the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2015. (Photo: AFP)

NEW YORK - Madonna has gone home after a several-day stay in the hospital and was "feeling better," a source close to the matter told AFP Thursday.

The 64-year-old pop superstar had fallen ill with a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit, her manager Guy Oseary had said in a statement on Wednesday.

She is expected to make a full recovery, he said, but had to delay her 84-date "Celebrations" tour due to start on July 15.

Her global, nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to Madonna's more than four-decade long career.

Stops in the United States were to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began.

She was then slated to continue in Europe, with dates in London, Barcelona and Paris, as well as four dates in Mexico City.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.

Her manager had vowed to provide more information when available, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.

In 2020 Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery following an injury sustained on her "Madame X" tour.